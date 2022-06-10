June 10, 2022

The first public airing of the most shameful act in US history in modern times revealed most (rational) Americans’ suspicions — there was one person responsible for the “carnage” and “chaos” and that was Donald J. Trump; The Summit of the Americas is underway in Los Angeles and the Biden admin hopes to make some news of their own. They’re starting with a new declaration; Is the US becoming a renter’s nation?; There’s one state ranked among all others as being the deadliest for Latino workers; NASA perpetually has to battle an image of being outdated, behind the curve, etc. Now, announcement of a new study does nothing to freshen that image; Do you know Mexico’s indigenous include over 60 different peoples in addition to the Aztec and Maya? There’s one place to learn all about them. Go beyond the headlines…
Biden to sign declaration aimed at addressing migrant flows
New research says inflation is rising faster than data suggests
Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
Regardless of seditious conspiracy charges’ outcome, right-winggroups like Proud Boys seek to build a white nation
Rents across U.S. rise above $2,000 a month for the first time ever
Texas remains the deadliest state for Latino workers
NASA launches study seeking clues about UFOs
Technology enables messaging and app access without data or wifi
The must-see site to learn about all of Mexico’s other native peoples
Fears for Honduran children as poverty worsens pneumonia’s toll