June 11, 2021

The blind following of Trump, or rather his base, has led to crazy antics and rhetoric by some GOP politicians. The latest two, unfortunately both from Texas. One wants the Forest Service to alter the orbit of the moon to combat climate change and the other wants to build the border wall along the TX-MX border. However, new reports find migrants are using a new ‘border’ to enter the US; New analysis shows the length of right-wing groups to divide and blame Dems; Just how many Latino nurses are there?; and New app rewards users for shopping brands that are good for us. Go beyond the headlines…

The booming, dangerous migration by sea

Homicides are up, but GOP misleads with claims about blame

Revealed: rightwing firm posed as leftist group on Facebook to divide Democrats

Large fire at Puerto Rico’s main substation leaves tens of thousands without electricity

There are too few Latino nurses. Covid showed how important they are.

Walmart offering free classes to public for personal and career investment

Digital fabric that collects, stores and processes data

New App Pays You to Shop Better-For-You Brands

El Salvador Plans To Use Electricity Generated From Volcanoes To Mine Bitcoin

San Miguel Literary Sala offers online workshops to coach aspiring writers in both creativity and business