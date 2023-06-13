June 13, 2023

The most dreaded word in our vocabulary is the ‘c’ word — cancer. The National Cancer Institute estimates that in 2023 609,820 people will die because of it. Two headlines evoke the question: Is cancer preventable? Well, it depends on who you are, unfortunately; With Russia’s unrelenting destruction of Ukraine there was worry for the country’s cultural and historic sites. Now, scientists are using high-tech to preserve Ukraine’s history; Heard of Ray Dalio? If you don’t listen to financial news, there’s a good chance you don’t — but you should. Aside from making his millions in hedge funds, he’s an ardent student of history and discovered a definite pattern that’s replaying now and charts a path towards the US’s future; Did you know “cars fuel racial inequality?”; Scientists discover an amazing new find about a Mediterranean diet; and Astronomers used a new technique that revealed a ‘stellar’ finding. Go beyond the headlines…

