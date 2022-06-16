June 16, 2022

With the economy tightening, especially in light of yesterday’s rate hike, it’s easy to forget that one of the most pivotal events in our nation’s history continues to expose the underhanded chaos of Jan. 6, 2021. Yet, it does and we continue to learn more. Such as what one GOP retired judge just said about Trump and Jan. 6. Disgusting; Criminal defense lawyers are sounding a surprising alarm over the possible demise of Roe v. Wade; Child migrants still being held in detention; Smithsonian unveils first Latino history exhibit; and One South American country battles a threatening drought. Go beyond the headlines…

Retired Republican judge says January 6 was ‘well-developed plan’ by Trump to cling to power

Criminal defense lawyers sound the alarm about mass incarceration if Roe falls

‘Message Of European Unity’: Leaders Of France, Italy And Germany Visit Kyiv

1 in 3 Migrants Held in Border Patrol Facilities Is a Minor

Smithsonian unveils first Latino history exhibit, new gallery

Social stress can speed up immune system aging – new research

The benefits of exercise in a pill? Science is closer to that goal

5 New Email Apps to Keep Your Messages Organized and Private

A Lake Dries Up as Chile’s Severe Lack of Rain Continues

Electronic-sniffing dog helps in pedophilia arrest in Mexico