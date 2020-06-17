June 17, 2020

#FindVanessaGuillen, the Latina Fort Hood soldier who disappeared 2 months ago while on base at Fort Hood, Texas, has gotten renewed interest and an increase in reward money; We’ve heard Latinos and Blacks are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, now we know by how much; Another study showing the effectiveness of doing this to halt virus spread; and There is only one Latin American country that has beaten the COVID-19 odds. Go beyond the headlines…

Reward for information about missing Fort Hood soldier doubled by Hispanic group as family enlists help from lawmaker

55% Of U.S. Coronavirus Cases In CDC Analysis Are Black And Hispanic

Mask mandates may have prevented hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases

Trump signs order on police reform, doesn’t mention racism

California to remove Columbus statue from state Capitol after 137 years

In Hulu’s ‘Love, Victor’ an LGBTQ Latino teen in a religious family carves his own path

Half of the world’s population exposed to increasing air pollution, study shows

Facebook And Instagram Will Let You Turn Off Political Ads

Uruguay quietly beats coronavirus, distinguishing itself from its South American neighbors – yet again

Mexico’s largest drive-in theater to open in Acapulco in July