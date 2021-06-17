June 17, 2021

Bias, disparities, discrepancies. Three words that highlight today’s headlines and show that equality remains elusive among US communities. Go beyond the headlines…
Racial bias makes white Americans more likely to support wars in nonwhite foreign countries – new study
Study: Rare COVID-19 Syndrome More Common in Black, Latino and Asian Kids
Texas Says It Will Build the Wall, and Asks Online Donors to Pay for It
Why Many Americans Don’t See The Racial Wealth Gap
Latinas left workforce at highest rate, see slow recovery
A College Grad Honored Her Parents With A Photo Shoot In The Fields Where They Worked
Electric vehicles cost more to buy, but less to own
New Tech For Night Lets People See Clearly In The Dark
Mexican woman seeks to document female entrepreneurship in her Puebla town
Costa Rica the latest Latin American country facing corruption scandal