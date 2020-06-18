June 18, 2020

The Supreme Court’s decision on the fate of DREAMers is imminent. If the justices listened to Americans in a new poll, it might help them decide more quickly; Latinos now have a slower rate than the US average when it comes to doing one thing; Experts say inequities in education begin at this stage; If you’re collecting unemployment benefits, get ready for a shock to your family’s financial health; and Twitter just gave ‘voice’ to tweets. #FindVanessaGuillen. Go beyond the headlines…

Americans broadly support legal status for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children

From California to New York, Latinos are responding to 2020 Census at a slower rate than US average, data shows

The Trump Administration Will Soon Deny Work Permits For Asylum-Seekers Who Enter The US Without Authorization

Racial inequities in education can start as early as preschool

Psychology explains how America became divided and how we can bridge the gap.

Physical activity prevents almost four million early deaths worldwide each year

Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits runs out next month. Here’s how to prepare

Twitter adds option to share spoken tweets

Honduras’ president hospitalized with COVID-19 as Latin America becomes virus ‘epicenter’

The Maya Ruins at Uxmal Still Have More Stories to Tell