  • Your cart is currently empty.
Latina Lista: News from the Latinx perspective > News > June 18, 2021

June 18, 2021

Avatar

-
Jun 18, 2021, 6:48 AM

in,

146
0

No matter where we live in the country, climate change is shocking our systems to wake up. One Louisiana town is already proof of what will soon happen to us all; And don’t forget the West’s punishing heat and water reserves drying up; Even NASA is issuing a dire warning that begs address; and Meteorologists are sounding the alarm over a devastating weather trend. Is there no hope, no remedy? Pretty clear it lies with each of us — at least, those of us smart enough to realize climate change is real and it’s happening. Go beyond the headlines…

‘Dramatic shift in the face of hunger’ — More Latino families struggling with food insecurity

Immigration’s role in America’s labor shortage

This Louisiana town is a bleak forecast of America’s future climate crisis

Too few women get to invent – that’s a problem for women’s health

40-year march: Only one state doesn’t recognize Juneteenth

Notable Women Will Be Honored On U.S. Quarters

Where To Find Scholarships For Latino And Hispanic Students

‘Tornado Alley’ is expanding: Southern states see more twisters now than ever before

Earth is trapping ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat, Nasa says

Retirement? There’s a (New) App for That

Peruvians reweave Incan ‘living bridge’ over river

Surfing Boom Brings Wave of Benefits to Tiny Mexican Coastal Town

Avatar

Related posts

June 17, 2021

June 16, 2021

June 15, 2021

Comment