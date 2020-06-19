June 19, 2020

The CDC just released new data about coronavirus — and it’s really bad news for Latinos; So, DREAMers got a reprieve from the Supreme Court. What’s next?; 12 charts show just where racial disparities exist, and it’s not pretty; What does wealth have to do with the environment; and Venezuela’s oldest man shows how resilience made him a survivor. #FindVanessaGuillen. Go beyond the headlines…

Rising coronavirus cases among Latinos alarm public health experts

After Supreme Court ruling, what’s next for American ‘Dreamers’

Supreme Court ruling on Dreamers sends a clear message to the White House: You have to tell the truth

Studies find traffic stops for minor infractions disproportionately affect Black and Latino drivers and courts have even upheld stops for air fresheners before

12 charts show how racial disparities persist across wealth, health, education and beyond

The cost of racial disparities in clinical trials

New Report Shows Why We Must Tackle Excessive Wealth to Save The Planet

Google Has Released a New, Pinterest-Style App called ‘Keen’

A teen’s killing stirs Black Lives Matter protests in Brazil

Venezuela’s Oldest Man: 111 Years of Poverty and Resilience