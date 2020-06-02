June 2, 2020

Trump and his WH allies finally achieved their long-held dream — the threat of the start of the creation of a militarized country. Talk is getting louder that the 2020 election will not be conducted fairly nor will Trump, if he loses, give up his position easily. The remedy: Vote but it’s time to kick out the GOP from US politics. Remaining members, with the exception of very few, are complicit in protecting, promoting and perpetuating the lies Trump tells to not just Americans, but the world. It’s time to vote the GOP into the annals of history because we all deserve much better. Support us by checking out today’s interesting headlines that we are highlighting to keep us all informed and above the ignorant. Go beyond the headlines…
