June 2, 2021

The last few days the nation learned about a horrific act of racism where American citizens were attacked by fire-bombing planes, hysterical vigilante groups and complicit law enforcement — all on American soil in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The real troubling question in 2021 is why it took 100 years to know about the Tulsa massacre; Hand-in-hand with that hidden historical event is the push now among GOP states to prohibit teaching Critical Race Theory. Is this the epitome of ‘white-washing history’?; GOP-led state legislatures continue their assault on our voting rights while rushing to disenfranchise communities of color from voting; and Mexico is facing their own ‘Trump’ election tipping point this Sunday. Go beyond the headlines…

Biden formally ends Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration program

Why it took 100 years for America to learn about the Tulsa massacre

Pandemic misery index reveals far-reaching impact of COVID-19 on American lives, especially on Blacks and Latinos

The Brewing Political Battle Over Critical Race Theory

Voting rights legislation sits in Congress while states move ahead with reforms

Navigate the hidden treasures with these Smithsonian online 3-D games

Harmful superbugs less likely in organic meats, study finds

Amazon’s Sidewalk feature will share your internet connection. Here’s how to opt out.

Mexican ad calls for citizens to ‘vote strategically’ for candidates so as to curb the control held by ruling party

Argentina Navigates Pandemic With 60% of Children in Poverty