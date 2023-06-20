June 20, 2023

There’s a reason why cities across the country are seeing more homeless people congregating in the heat under bridges, along highways, on street corners, etc. Eviction rates are higher now than pre-pandemic levels in some cities. The homeless are poverty-stricken. As I talked about yesterday, we see their poverty and their hardships and, yet, we don’t see it — by choice; Drug cartels are rising in Europe, along with their trademark corruption and violence; Taking the kids to the movies can usually be a costly field trip but one chain resurrects their summer movie camp that makes movies affordable for cash-strapped families; To say the weather is ‘crazy’ already doesn’t do it justice. One reason is the increasing heat and the oceans are simmering, which scientists say causes problems for us all; and New app adds a little Disney magic to moms-to-be tracking the growth of their bundle of joy. Go beyond the headlines…

Eviction Filings Are 50% Higher Than They Were Pre-Pandemic in Some Cities

The Rise of Europe’s New Drug Cartels

Defense arguments are set to open in a landmark climate case brought by Montana youth

Housing expert: Here’s how to ‘bring affordability back into check’ for buyers

Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse deal gives families the option to see movies for $1.50

The world’s oceans are extremely hot. We’re about to find out what happens next.

Scientists Link Cosmic Radiation to Earthquakes for the First Time

New App For Moms-To-Be Adds Disney Magic to Pregnancy

Mexico City’s Zócalo hosts mass boxing class for 30,000

China plans a new military training facility in Cuba