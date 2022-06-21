June 21, 2022

We know Trump and his cronies lied, intimidated, threatened and continually pressured state officials to change the vote in his favor. In today’s hearings, we hear directly from GOP Georgia officials, one of the main targets of Trump’s vindictive wrath; LGBTQ congressional candidates are taking a page from the playbook of conservative extremists, The Biden admin is considering should Hispanic/Latino be considered a race or ethnicity?; The UN says more child migrants are crossing in this dangerous border terrain – and it’s not between Mexico and the US. Go beyond the headlines…

Today: What to watch for in January 6 hearing focused on pressure campaign in the states

Nobel sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M

A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for Congress

The land of the free leads the world in incarceration. Why?

The Biden Administration Considers Whether Hispanic/Latino Should Be A Racial, Not Ethnic, Classification

Extremely Rare Megamouth Shark From Ocean Depths Washes Up on Beach

Females more likely to suffer with long COVID, underscoring a critical need for sex-disaggregated research

New app helps users learn Korean

‘Bolsonaro’s fingerprints are all over this’: how Brazil president’s war on Amazon played part in double killing

UNICEF: Spike in child migrants crossing between Colombia and Panama in the Darien Gap