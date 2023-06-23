June 23, 2023

One of the arguments anti-affirmative action opponents use is that people should be hired/admitted/appointed based on their skills/scores/qualifications for any position. The trouble with that argument is that even when a person of color is shown to be more qualified that decision is rejected by (usually) white people vying for the same position. Now, the Supreme Court may have just handed opponents a legal argument; Ahead of the 2024 election, polls are showing an increasing trend among Latino voters; Did the Supreme Court just create an injustice for innocent people wrongly convicted and imprisoned?; A lot of weird stuff is happening around the world. It’s like the world is ‘unbalanced.’ Scientists say it actually is and attribute it to one thing we’ve been doing; And a new financial literacy app targets Gen-Z in a way other money apps don’t do. Go beyond the headlines…

How the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action may change the future of college

Nearly 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far for annual Hajj pilgrimage

Poll: Latinos’ slow drift from Dems

The Supreme Court’s latest opinion means innocent people must remain in prison

US has ‘downplayed’ the number of UFO sightings: Senator Hawley

Humans Have Shifted Earth’s Axis by Pumping Lots of Groundwater

Global diabetes cases expected to soar from 529 million to 1.3 billion by 2050

Gen-Z focused financial literacy app uses AI to connect users to earning, saving and credit opportunities

En Breve: Mexican towns and restaurants among world’s best; CDMX among world’s most expensive

‘Simulation of democracy’: Guatemala readies for election amid concerns of manipulation