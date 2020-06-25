June 25, 2020

#FindVanessaGuillen. The country cried in outrage when learning what the Trump administration did to migrant families at the border — separating children from their parents. Now, the AP reports that young migrant children are still being held in detention facilities, and if that wasn’t disgusting enough, journalists report even worst news; In one more year, this pivotal GOP stronghold will reach a racial and political tipping point; Census returns already revealing changes in the country; and Why are medical experts rushing to the Bolivian & Peruvian highlands in their quest for a Coronavirus cure? Go beyond the headlines…

A firsthand report of ‘inhumane conditions’ at a migrant children’s detention facility

Texas’ Hispanic population grew by 2 million in the past decade, on pace to be largest share of state by 2021

Donald Trump’s long history of racism, from the 1970s to 2020

Census shows white decline, nonwhite majority among youngest

Despite inequities, studies still overlook minorities

Black, Latino People Are Being Left Out of the Tech Workforce

Increased warming in latest generation of climate models likely caused by clouds

Virus-repelling fabric could bolster Coronavirus prevention efforts

Experts look to solve Andean virus resistance mystery

Uruguay and Paraguay buck Latin America coronavirus trend