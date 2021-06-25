June 25, 2021

The Census reveals a long-awaited change in the population; Puerto Rico facing another potential “cliff”; Wait, there was a Latino All-Star game?; Yes, there is a way to stay cool this summer; Finally, a dating app for Latinos; and Costa Rica and the US are now ‘sisters.’ Go beyond the headlines…

By the numbers: Census to show first decline of white population

Puerto Rico presses Congress to prevent ‘Medicaid cliff’

The importance of the overlooked Latino All-Star Game

What the hysteria over critical race theory is really all about

Harris heads to border after facing criticism for absence

Drop in Life Expectancy From COVID Much Worse for Black, Hispanic Americans

Early dementia more likely to impact Black and Hispanic people in US

How to stay cool in a heat wave

Study shows potential dangers of sweeteners

Introducing Latiner – the First Latina-created Dating App for Latino and Hispanic Singles

Peru welcomes Andean New Year with Incan Festival of the Sun

Costa Rica’s San Lucas Island and U.S.’ Golden Gate become sister parks





