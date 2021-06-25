June 25, 2021

The Census reveals a long-awaited change in the population; Puerto Rico facing another potential “cliff”; Wait, there was a Latino All-Star game?; Yes, there is a way to stay cool this summer; Finally, a dating app for Latinos; and Costa Rica and the US are now ‘sisters.’ Go beyond the headlines…
By the numbers: Census to show first decline of white population
Puerto Rico presses Congress to prevent ‘Medicaid cliff’
The importance of the overlooked Latino All-Star Game
What the hysteria over critical race theory is really all about
Harris heads to border after facing criticism for absence
Drop in Life Expectancy From COVID Much Worse for Black, Hispanic Americans
Early dementia more likely to impact Black and Hispanic people in US
How to stay cool in a heat wave
Study shows potential dangers of sweeteners
Introducing Latiner – the First Latina-created Dating App for Latino and Hispanic Singles
Peru welcomes Andean New Year with Incan Festival of the Sun
Costa Rica’s San Lucas Island and U.S.’ Golden Gate become sister parks