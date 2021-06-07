June 7, 2021

The surest way for change to occur is when it starts from within. It’s an observation that goes hand-in-hand with the fact that no one can be helped until they want it for themselves. So, the fact that two newly elected Latino GOP Reps are pushing for change of their party’s stance on immigration may be the start of that elusive goal; People getting ‘woke’ over the lack of diversity has been ridiculed by GOP politicians but a particular Congressional demographic wants to ensure everyone on Capitol Hill gets the memo; Can cancer really be ‘sniffed’ out?; and One Latin American country is the first to adopt Bitcoin as their legal currency. Go beyond the headlines…

How 2 new (Latino) Republicans want to reshape the GOP’s immigration agenda

Congressional Staff Are Organizing To Make The People Who Work On Capitol Hill Less White

Hundreds of places with racist names dot the U.S.

The 400 Years Project Looks At Native American Identity Through The Native Lens

‘Electronic nose’ sniffs out cancer in blood samples

Study shows it took the Amazon as we know it over 6 million years to form

Controlling insulin production with a smartwatch

ASICS’ new Mind Uplifter app shows how exercise affects your mood

El Salvador looks to become the world’s first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender

Mexico’s President loses grip on power in midterm elections marred by violence