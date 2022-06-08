June 8, 2022

On Thursday evening, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol will televise their hearings during Primetime. After reviewing mountains of evidence and talking to the many players who were on the frontlines of that shameful attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Trump’s favor, committee members are said to be shaking with how close we came to losing our democracy on that day. As a result, US federal law enforcement foresee a replay of that event heading into the midterms. If we value our democracy, we owe it to ourselves to watch these proceedings and vote in the midterms. Our future literally depends on it; What are the five biggest Supreme Court cases to watch; Latino Democrats are getting into the radio business; It’s common knowledge how much violent crime exists in Mexico and authorities turn a blind eye to it. Why? Well, a journalist just uncovered new evidence that may explain it all; and Need a book to escape the horrible news of the day but too overwhelmed with so many on the market? There’s an app for that. Go beyond the headlines…
How to watch the House Jan. 6 committee public hearing
US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms
Five biggest Supreme Court cases to watch
Changes are coming to school meals nationwide – an expert in food policy explains
Group of Spanish radio stations are being sold to a new democratic Latino group
Plastic Food Packaging Can Contain Hundreds of Chemicals That Cause Cancer, Infertility: Study
New Study Finds Weight Bias Pervasive Across Racial And Ethnic Groups
New App Aims to Improve Book Discovery
Journalist finds evidence of narco-pact between Sinaloa Cartel and Mexican president’s Morena party
Colombia shares unprecedented images of treasure-laden wreck