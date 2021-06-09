June 9, 2021

While GOP leadership leads its party down a path pockmarked with racism, xenophobia, and well, the list is too long, surprisingly, a majority of its members don’t agree with them. Just take a look at the latest poll regarding same-sex marriage; In addition to the migrant family separation being a black mark on US reputation, there’s another one equally as bad and Biden is moving to shut down that chapter in US history too; Border agents going to Cancun on taxpayers’ dollar? There’s a good reason why; and Finally, an app that lets people with ‘non-standard’ speech be understood in both the physical and virtual worlds. Go beyond the headlines…

A Record Number Of Americans, Including Republicans, Support Same-Sex Marriage

Biden quietly moves to start closing Guantánamo ahead of 20th anniversary of 9/11

ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

Study shows Puerto Rico isn’t ready for climate-fueled hurricane season

US deploys border authorities to Cancun to spot migrants posing as tourists, sources say

As more climate migrants cross borders seeking refuge, laws will need to adapt

Nobody knows exactly how tornadoes form — and the mystery can be deadly

New app called Voiceitt helps folks with non-standard speech communicate

Socialist Castillo clings on to tight lead in Peru election as count nears end

FACT SHEET: U.S. -Mexico Bilateral Cooperation