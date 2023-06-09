June 9, 2023

The United States is at a historic moment in our 246-year history. For the first time, a former president is indicted on federal charges over the mishandling of classified documents. Among the 7 counts former President Trump faces include obstruction of justice, conspiracy and violation of the Espionage Act. Ordinarily, a defendant is ‘presumed innocent.’ Not so much in this case. Only because Trump is on tape admitting that he took the classified documents because he felt they were his. Some of the papers have been recovered and some haven’t. It’s the papers that the Justice Dept. can’t find that has many worried. Given Trump’s propensity to accrue profit, (no pun intended) at any cost, and his admiration and friendliness with Russia’s Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, that are known, some fear Trump sold or gave away the missing classified documents to parties that shouldn’t have them. At this point, this is nothing more than an assumption but plausible. If that’s proven, then Trump will not just be found guilty but be forever known in American history as the new Benedict Arnold; Teen girls’ mental health crisis is real and scientists have the proof to show; Whether you’re someone who gets anxious walking by yourself in secluded areas, at night or in desolate parking garages or are very confident in fighting off any assailant, there’s an unique app that helps when an assault is taking place and actually calls for help. Go beyond the headlines…

Trump indictment cheat sheet: What to know about the classified documents case

Kyiv says it intercepted call showing Russia blew up Kakhovka dam

What the Supreme Court’s surprise voting rights ruling means for 2024

Wall Street economists are increasingly less worried about a 2023 recession

The science behind teen girls’ mental health crisis

Asteroid Larger Than Empire State Building To Pass Earth on Monday

70% of foods and drinks at store checkouts are unhealthy

New app revolutionizes safety for women walking alone

Mexico’s Succession Race Kicks Off

Latin America’s single mothers are being left behind