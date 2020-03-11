March 11, 2020

The race for the Democratic nomination will be determined soon and eyes are next on Latino voters in Florida and Arizona; If Washington won’t listen to Puerto Ricans on the island, stateside Puerto Ricans are speaking up; Trump admin targeting new Central American country to dump asylum seekers; Everyone needs a disaster plan, now more than ever, and there’s an app for that! Go beyond the headlines…

Polls: Biden leads Sanders with Florida Hispanics, narrows Latino gap in Arizona

Trump administration ordered immigration courts to remove coronavirus posters: report

Trump Officials Are Finalizing Plans For Sending Asylum-Seekers To El Salvador

Stateside Puerto Ricans demand answers on unused hurricane aid to Puerto Rico

This artist’s red shoes stand in for all the women lost to violence

Activists cite rising heat deaths, pollution, fires in asking Phoenix to declare climate emergency

Something strange is going on with the North Star

If you don’t have a disaster plan, a new app can help with that

Mennonites helped turn Paraguay into a mega beef producer – indigenous people may pay the price

Panama records Central America’s first coronavirus death