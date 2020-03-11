March 11, 2020

The race for the Democratic nomination will be determined soon and eyes are next on Latino voters in Florida and Arizona; If Washington won’t listen to Puerto Ricans on the island, stateside Puerto Ricans are speaking up; Trump admin targeting new Central American country to dump asylum seekers; Everyone needs a disaster plan, now more than ever, and there’s an app for that! Go beyond the headlines…
Polls: Biden leads Sanders with Florida Hispanics, narrows Latino gap in Arizona
Trump administration ordered immigration courts to remove coronavirus posters: report
Trump Officials Are Finalizing Plans For Sending Asylum-Seekers To El Salvador
Stateside Puerto Ricans demand answers on unused hurricane aid to Puerto Rico
This artist’s red shoes stand in for all the women lost to violence
Activists cite rising heat deaths, pollution, fires in asking Phoenix to declare climate emergency
Something strange is going on with the North Star
If you don’t have a disaster plan, a new app can help with that
Mennonites helped turn Paraguay into a mega beef producer – indigenous people may pay the price