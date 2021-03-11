March 11, 2021

It’s become both a cliche and an understatement to say the world is changing. In the previous four years, that change, mostly for the worse, was attributed to Trump. However, we no longer have him as a distraction to blame for not seeing what is happening before our eyes: Home prices soaring so high that policymakers are alarmed; The unprecedented number of attacks on Asian Americans; The diabolical use of technology by domestic abusers; and The increasing shortage of water around the world. Go beyond the headlines…
Soaring home prices are starting to alarm policymakers
Record number of unaccompanied minors being held at border: report
Biden ends policy forcing asylum-seekers to ‘remain in Mexico’ – but for 41,247 migrants, it’s too late
Native American tribes lead the way on coronavirus vaccinations
Asian Americans Experience ‘Far More’ Hate Incidents Than Numbers Indicate
Arizona careening toward water shortage crisis
Lifting The Lid On How Domestic Abusers Use Technology
Smart speaker checks for irregular heartbeat
Drought conditions now affect 82.9% of Mexican territory; northeast is worst affected