March 15, 2021

It’s showdown week for child migrants. This week the House votes on citizenship for Dreamers, and also legal status for farm workers; and FEMA will now help with the overcrowding issues at border detention facilities filling up fast with child migrants. In other news, researchers think they know what fuels the belief in conspiracy theories; you can now take a selfie on Mars (without leaving Earth) and One Scientist is helping Mexican farmers battle — bears? Go beyond the headlines…

House to vote this week on citizenship for ‘Dreamers,’ legal status for farm workers

DHS Directs FEMA To Help With Surge Of Migrant Children At Southern Border

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Say They’re Being Held Inside An Overcrowded Facility Without Showers

Republican AGs fight Biden rollback of Trump immigration agenda

In China, millennials embrace Spanish, Latino culture and shake it up on TikTok

Nearly 90% of esports scholarships are going to men, Associated Press study finds

How the quest for significance and respect underlies the white supremacist movement, conspiracy theories and a range of other problems

New app lets you take a selfie on Mars

Colombian journalist’s sexual violence case to be heard in international court

Can This Scientist End War Between Farmers And Mexico’s Biggest Bear?