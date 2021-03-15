March 15, 2021

It’s showdown week for child migrants. This week the House votes on citizenship for Dreamers, and also legal status for farm workers; and FEMA will now help with the overcrowding issues at border detention facilities filling up fast with child migrants. In other news, researchers think they know what fuels the belief in conspiracy theories; you can now take a selfie on Mars (without leaving Earth) and One Scientist is helping Mexican farmers battle — bears? Go beyond the headlines…
House to vote this week on citizenship for ‘Dreamers,’ legal status for farm workers
DHS Directs FEMA To Help With Surge Of Migrant Children At Southern Border
Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Say They’re Being Held Inside An Overcrowded Facility Without Showers
Republican AGs fight Biden rollback of Trump immigration agenda
In China, millennials embrace Spanish, Latino culture and shake it up on TikTok
Nearly 90% of esports scholarships are going to men, Associated Press study finds
How the quest for significance and respect underlies the white supremacist movement, conspiracy theories and a range of other problems
New app lets you take a selfie on Mars
Colombian journalist’s sexual violence case to be heard in international court
Can This Scientist End War Between Farmers And Mexico’s Biggest Bear?