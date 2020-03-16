March 16, 2020

For the foreseeable future, our new reality is living with the potential of contracting/spreading the coronavirus. In that vein, instead of panicking and going on hoarding sprees, we all need to adapt, be flexible and stay positive knowing this will run its course and eventually end. In the meantime, there is other news. Such as: What a national survey just revealed about Americans’ feelings about separating immigrant families; Why Sanders may start losing more Latino support; The devastating news about the future of Monarch butterflies; and What Scholastic is doing to support families in these uncertain times. As usual, go beyond the headlines…

Fauci: Americans should be prepared to ‘hunker down’ even more

Vodka won’t protect you from coronavirus, and 4 other things to know about hand sanitizer

Why Sanders May Start Losing More Latino Voters To Biden

Majority in national survey against separating immigrant families at US/Mexico Border

Immigrant rights groups call on ICE to halt raids during coronavirus outbreak

An Unprecedented Group Of Immigration Prosecutors, Lawyers, And Judges Are Calling For Courts To Be Closed

Scholastic is offering free online courses so your kids can keep learning while schools are closed

New game app is the perfect way to get kids up and moving while they’re learning at home

Mexico: Monarch butterflies drop 53% in wintering area

COVID-19 Forces Argentines to Reconsider the Drinking Ritual of Mate