March 17, 2020

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!! We could all use some luck in today’s world but luck doesn’t replace common sense. As measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus deepens in its necessity to disrupt our day-to-day lives, there are several things we can all do to help ourselves: stay home when possible, carry hand sanitizer with us and use it after touching anything in a public space, communicate via online video to check in on family members and BE A GOOD NEIGHBOR! Now, in today’s news: Why did Latinos surveyed in a poll surprise researchers with what they classify as top environmental concern?; Did you know male artists are overrepresented on Wikipedia? There’s a movement underway to address this gender disparity; and Is South American leaders leading their countries into a coronavirus pesadilla (nightmare)? Go beyond the headlines…

Map: Tracking The Spread Of The Coronavirus In The U.S.

Dire new report forces U.S. and U.K. to change course on coronavirus strategy

US census faces challenges counting small, poor Latino towns

Migrants waiting at US-Mexico border at risk of coronavirus, health experts warn

New Website Tells Grand Canyon’s Indigenous Stories

An Edit-A-Thon To Rewrite Women’s Wikipedia History

If you’re poor, poverty is an environmental issue

19 immersive museum exhibits you can visit from your couch

Researchers use drones to map retreating Peruvian Andes glaciers

Brazil’s Bolsonaro and Mexico’s Amlo slammed for snubbing coronavirus warnings