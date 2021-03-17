March 17, 2021

Over the last several years, we’ve seen a steady rise in hate groups and hate rhetoric. Just read the news about the rise of attacks on Asians. It’s no wonder in light of a new report revealing that in 2020 white supremacist propaganda surged and a new poll shows that (too) many Republican voters have adopted this sad attitude towards migrants; Disinformation comes in all forms and languages, especially on Facebook. Now, the social media giant is under fire to do something to protect their Spanish-language users; Unprecedented numbers of young women are succumbing to this preventable disease; and Immersive technology creates ‘teachable’ moments. Go beyond the headlines…

More than 13,000 migrant children in U.S. custody, sources say

Republican voters in the United States are increasingly hostile toward illegal immigrants, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows

White supremacist propaganda surged in 2020, report says

Advocates press Facebook to combat Spanish-language disinformation

House set to pass Violence Against Women Act reauthorization as domestic violence surges in pandemic

Sharp, ‘Off The Charts’ Rise In Alcoholic Liver Disease Among Young Women

These 12 fruits and vegetables contain more pesticide residue than others, ‘Dirty Dozen’ study says

A video game makes math and English classes a full-body experience

Brazil health service in ‘worst crisis in its history’

Weekly commute by canoe for Panama teacher to reach off-grid village kids