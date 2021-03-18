March 18, 2021

A South Texas’ Hidalgo County reports they are halfway to reaching herd immunity. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said in 15 states; We know the pandemic has hit minority and low-income communities the hardest but new analysis predicts the negative effects may last beyond the pandemic; For the first time in 30 years Congress will hold hearings regarding violence against this group; Is it a coincidence that gun violence has risen alongside gun violence on TV?; and Colombia is creating a new economic sector — the Orange economy. Go beyond the headlines…

Experts urge caution as 15 states see uptick in COVID-19 infections

The pandemic accelerated job automation and Black and Latino workers are most likely to be replaced

HUD: Growth Of Homelessness During 2020 Was ‘Devastating,’ Even Before The Pandemic

Congress will hold hearing on anti-Asian violence for the first time in more than 30 years and just days after Atlanta shootings

Through the brush: A migrant teen mom’s journey across the U.S.-Mexico border

Gun violence rises in TV dramas over two decades, paralleling US gun homicide trends

Report: Young Women at Increased Risk of Colon Cancer

Virtual reality project seeks to grow real empathy about racism Black Americans face

Activists demand sexual violence against Argentina’s indigenous people be classified a hate crime

Colombia’s Ministry of Culture to create Orange Economy education