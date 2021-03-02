March 2, 2021

Who would have thought that the Voting Rights Act which brought so many more into the democratic process would be up for debate? Yet, its future lies with the Supreme Court today; Some immigrant families subjected to the most heinous act ever perpetuated on US soil (that the public knows about) may see a start to healing; The American Heart Association just released a revised menu for a longer life; and Researchers identify six particular COVID-19 treatments helping patients survive. Go beyond the headlines…

White House: US will help Mexico after Americans vaccinated

Vaccine hesitancy is fading in U.S. and Europe

High Noon For The Future Of The Voting Rights Act At The Supreme Court

Feds to Allow Some Separated Immigrant Families to Reunite in U.S.

6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Popular flea collar linked to almost 1,700 pet deaths. The EPA has issued no warning.

The Right “5-A-Day” Mix Is 2 Fruit And 3 Vegetable Servings For Longer Life

How Exercise Protects Your Brain Against Depression and Anxiety

6 COVID-19 treatments helping patients survive

How a new app can help get the perfect brows at home

Young writer pens children’s book based on his own adventures in Mexico

Experts warn Brazil facing darkest days of Covid crisis as deaths hit highest level