March 20, 2020

All signs point towards it being just a matter of time when the rest of US(us) join California, Italy, Spain, etc. in not being allowed to leave our homes. That’s why any help coping with sheltering at home should be appreciated, as in this one-page, printable guide; Amid all this dire health news comes even worst news about the state of health insurance coverage for this segment of Latinos; and What exactly do we whip up in the kitchen with the foods we were able to find – that nobody else wanted – at our locally picked-over stores? Luckily, someone created some recipes to put those foods to use, and they look pretty tasty; and If staying home is driving you crazy, here are 10 museums you can actually visit — virtually! Go beyond the headlines…

A one-page, printable guide for preparing to shelter at home

New federal sick leave law – who’s eligible, who’s not and how many weeks do you get

Report: Health coverage declines for Latino children

Laundry tips to wash away germs amid the coronavirus

US, Mexico discuss halting much of cross-border travel

U.S. Orders Up To A Yearlong Break On Mortgage Payments

New Fitness App for Free to Keep Us Moving Under Quarantine

Ten museums you can virtually visit

A Staff Member At A Facility Housing Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

20 Recipes for the Pasta, Rice, and Beans You’ve Hopefully Stockpiled by Now

Water theft a growing concern in increasingly-dry Spain

Paralysis for Latin America with Argentine lockdown, Rio beach closures