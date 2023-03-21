March 21, 2023

How much louder, sound more dire and paint a gloomier picture of our future do climate scientists have to do to get our attention that climate change isn’t just real but happening, is worsening and forcing more people from every continent to lose their homes and livelihoods and migrate to areas least affected by the crisis?; On this year’s observance of World Poetry Day, hundreds of children in conflict areas are penning their ‘Poems for Peace;’ So, who is really to blame for the cause of rent spikes, according to a new study?; New poll shows Latino youth don’t see Jews, Israel or even antisemitism the same as their parents; Asteroids slice past earth all the time but now we can watch this ultimate reality show in real time this weekend as a 200-ft asteroid makes a ‘close’ flyby; and Another Central American country joins the list of attacking their journalists. Go beyond the headlines…

World is on brink of catastrophic warming, U.N. climate change report says

On World Poetry Day, hundreds of children affected by conflict and war share Poems for Peace

Yes, it is remote workers who spiked housing, rent costs: study

Study of U.S. Latino Millennial and GenZ Leaders’ Attitudes Toward Jews, Antisemitism, Israel Reveals Gaps Between Two Minority Communities

OpenAI Research Says 80% of U.S. Workers’ Jobs Will Be Impacted by GPT

Watch Live as 200-Ft. Asteroid Zooms Past Earth at 17K Mph in ‘Close’ Flyby

Caffeine in Your Blood Could Affect Body Fat And Diabetes Risk, Study Finds

New app by UC San Diego researchers helps administer CPR

How a Mexican forty-niner turned into the legend of Zorro

Ecuador opens investigation into explosives sent to news media