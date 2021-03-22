March 22, 2021

The growth of hateful rhetoric against people perceived as “other” is not only disturbing and frightening but, in a strange way, a relief. It’s a relief to see who feels this way and knowing to what extent they will go to achieve their vision of a ‘perfect (read white only) America. What is concerning Biden officials is just how many extremists have infiltrated police ranks throughout the country. It’s news that doesn’t bode well for every citizen’s safety; Something I’ve long noticed is that in the hallow halls of Congress, there are very few Black, Latino, Asian, etc interns. Is this another one of those: It’s who you know?; Forecasters already are predicting a nasty spring; and Why is Brazil spiraling out of control these days? Go beyond the headlines…

