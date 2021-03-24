March 24, 2021

Today is Equal Pay Day. In an unprecedented time when more women and workers of color have experienced lost salaries or have had their salaries cut, this day takes added importance. The day teases many to hope that all workers, sooner rather than later, will be seen as equal. Yet, as more lawmakers balk at raising the minimum wage or argue that the unemployed receiving additional financial assistance, than their original salaries, are less incentivized to go back to work, that hope feels more like an illusion than a prediction. How can it change? Maybe when more women and people of color are making these crucial votes. News: DREAMers on the cusp of citizenship; 3 graphics that show the story of mass shootings during the pandemic; Wyoming’s flood of anti-abortion bills provides snapshot of what’s happening across the country; It takes only 1 degree of global warming to do this; and New app shows what indigenous land you’re standing on. Go beyond the headlines…

