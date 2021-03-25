March 25, 2021

If you’re a fan of the Indiana Jones trilogy then you know how museums harbor many artifacts that are rarely, if ever, put on public display. Come to find out that many US museums are holding the remains of thousands of Black people. Why, we ask; The migration problem at the southern border isn’t just happening at the border as many Latino politicians running for office are finding out; Tech experts share what it looks like when ICE asks Google for your information; and Brazil’s COVID-19 problem is sounding alarms among its neighbors. Go beyond the headlines…

House race shows Latino pushback over migrant increase

U.S. Refugee Program ‘On Life Support,’ Facing Big Challenges

US museums hold the remains of thousands of Black people

Americans back tougher gun laws, but GOP support plummets even after Atlanta, Boulder shootings, exclusive poll finds

This is what happens when ICE asks Google for your user information

Scientists discover why the human brain is so big

Landfills Full of Dangerous Pollutants: MU Researchers can Tell you Which Ones are Worst

The new app that connects you to travel tips from well-connected millennials

Mexico City launches Latin America’s latest cable car line

‘Alarm bells’: Brazil’s COVID-19 chaos sparks fear, countermeasures from neighbors