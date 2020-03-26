March 26, 2020

The only good thing coming from Washington these days is the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill passed last night. Unfortunately, the information Trump personally delivers at his daily virus briefings is so clouded in aspirational exaggeration and outright lies that even those briefings aren’t of any use to a public hungry to know what we’re supposed to do next. At this stage in saving the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we don’t care to hear about the stock market. Yet, we know that Trump looks at the stock market as a barometer of his presidency, and how he will be written up in history books. To say, he shouldn’t worry about that since he’s already made history, and will definitely be written about, is an understatement. So, what exactly is in that stimulus bill?; Why do economists think Trump’s wrong about encouraging the reopening of the country by Easter (because by law he can’t do it); and How are Brazil and Mexico endangering the world during this pandemic. Go beyond the headlines…

What’s in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

There’s a name for Trump playing down the threat and failing to take action against the virus: Institutional betrayal

Economists say Trump’s coronavirus reopening plan is dead wrong

Trump administration urged to free migrants as virus surges

Protesters in Mexico block lanes at Arizona border crossing to demand stricter coronavirus screenings

The All-Women Mariachi Group That’s Lifting Our Spirits

Wuhan Study Shows Lying Face Down Improves Breathing In Severe COVID-19

A clothing measurement app for the age of social distancing

As Latin America Shuts Down to Fight Virus, Brazil and Mexico Are Holdouts

Venezuela Regime Militarizes Caracas