March 27, 2020

The spread of the coronavirus is worldwide and can now be found in expected and unexpected places. From an ICE detention center for unaccompanied minors to remote indigenous Amazon tribes, the coronavirus is infecting humans everywhere. Yet, in the midst of all this scary uncertainty, a group of Puerto Rican students made an unexpected (happy) discovery on their college campus; and A new app aims to help us understand from who a person contracts the virus.
Three Unaccompanied Immigrant Children In US Custody Have Tested Positive For The Coronavirus
A poll finds African Americans and Latinos are more worried about the coronavirus; a public health expert explains why
Immigration chief on thin ice with Trump White House for adopting Obama’s stance during crisis
EXCLUSIVE: Top CDC official warns New York’s coronavirus outbreak is just a preview
FACT CHECK: Testing Not Meeting Demand Despite Trump’s Boasts
Traditional Latino Vendors Struggle to Pivot to Delivery Platforms During Coronavirus Crisis
Long-lost astronomy observatory in Puerto Rico rediscovered by university students
Contact-tracing mobile app could help track the spread of coronavirus
First possible COVID-19 indigenous cases detected near key Amazon reserve
Mexican governor prompts outrage with claim poor are immune to coronavirus