March 31, 2020

As the New York governor pleads for more healthcare workers and city mayors and county commissioners are asking for more help to enforce stay-at-home orders, we find out that a little old virus isn’t keeping Trump from fulfilling his #1 campaign promise; Is the Trump admin still deporting unaccompanied children? Disgustingly, yes; A new blood test may not help with detecting coronavirus but it delivers 50 different kinds of hope to cancer sufferers; and Cuba is making house calls — worldwide. Go beyond the headlines…

