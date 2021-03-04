March 4, 2021

Normally, we don’t like to feature headlines of bills that the House of Representatives are considering because (it used to be) there was a slim chance of them getting into the law books. But with our new Congress and shifted majority in the Senate, the odds have improved. So, will Senate GOPers be on board to providing citizenship to DREAMers?; and Will they pass the policing reform bill?; Oh, so NOW Trump’s former AG, Jeff Sessions, “regrets” his role in migrant family separation; Pay attention to what is happening in the Gulf Stream. It doesn’t bode well for the nation’s climate future; and Latinos have higher rates of major cardiovascular risk but what’s being done?; and There’s a new app just for new moms. Go beyond the headlines…

House Democrats introduce bill providing citizenship to Dreamers

House passes George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Former Trump Attorney General Sessions regrets migrant family separations

A ‘gobsmacking number’ of students in need aren’t applying to college. Are we missing ‘an entire generation’?

Covid upended the lives of children everywhere. In these states, they struggled the most.

The Gulf Stream is slowing to a ‘tipping point’ and could disappear

Major cardiovascular risk factor rates are high in the U.S. Hispanic/Latino population

A new app for new mothers

Forcibly sterilized during Fujimori dictatorship, thousands of Peruvian women demand justice

Mexican authorities used excessive force, sexual violence to silence protesting women: Amnesty