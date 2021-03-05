March 5, 2021

The worst legacy of any former president is still happening at the US-Mexico border, and it’s not just with young migrants. ACLU is asking the Department of Homeland Security to investigate their own; How did the Supreme Court just make it harder for undocumented immigrants to fight deportation; A crucial commodity is disappearing around the world; COVID-19 vaccine information is hard enough to find for English-speakers but speakers of other languages face an uphill battle, until now; and Have trouble remembering things? Researchers say just take the advice of Sherlock Holmes. Go beyond the headlines…

Biden officials to travel to border amid influx of young migrants

ACLU asks DHS to take action on complaints of abuse, misconduct by U.S. border agents

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez challenges Puerto Rico governor over statehood

Supreme Court Makes It Harder For Undocumented Immigrants To Fight Deportation

A sand shortage? The world is running out of a crucial — but under-appreciated — commodity

Sherlock Holmes’ famous memory trick really works

17% of food production globally wasted, UN report estimates

Looking for COVID vaccine info, appointments in different languages? These online tools can help

Mexican census data shows narco violence widowed 45,000 women between 2010 and 2020

The midwives braving armed gangs in Colombia