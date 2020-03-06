March 6, 2020

Among all the usual chaos this White House likes to create, one lawmaker came up with a bipartisan bill that could help alleviate migrants’ despair; What is a contested convention?; The EPA releases a list of disinfectants that kill the coronavirus; Education Sec. Betsy DeVos is a controversial figure in her own right but what she’s authorizing on how to treat sexual assault in schools will cement that reputation; Is Puerto Rico making a cultural and technological comeback? Go beyond the headlines…

GOP lawmaker introduces bipartisan guest worker bill

Senior Officials Central To The Trump Administration’s Family Separations Failed To Act On Repeated Warnings From Its Staff, According To A New Report

Report: Russian Election Trolling Becoming Subtler, Tougher To Detect

The Science, Tech & Art Revolution Of Puerto Rico

What is a contested convention, and why does it matter in 2020?

How the new DeVos rules on sexual assault will shock schools — and students

These cleaners make EPA’s disinfectants list that kill coronavirus

The YMCA is trialing robot lifeguards to prevent pool drownings

Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise on your phone

Anger on Easter Island after truck crashes into sacred stone statue

Colombia criminalizing instead of protecting human rights defenders: UN rapporteur