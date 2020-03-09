March 9, 2020

March is Women’s History Month and Time magazine shares its list of 100 women of the year; How vulnerable are immigrants at the border to catching the coronavirus?; A Mayan queen was discovered to have built something that amazes archeologists; Are we ready for ‘local’ produce from Mars?; and Today, women in Central and South America plan to make their biggest statement about gender abuse/disparity. Go beyond the headlines…
Democrats warn Trump’s immigration policies risk aggravating coronavirus
Women fill streets of world’s cities with call for justice
Trump’s Wall May Have to Avoid Multiple Historic Cemeteries
Kids Around The World Are Reading NPR’s Coronavirus Comic
Maya warrior queen may have built the longest ‘white road’ in the Yucatán
NASA’s space lettuce is safe and nutritious, paving way for crops on the moon and mars
Carrie Underwood launches fit52, her own fitness app
A day without women: strikes in Mexico and Argentina follow huge rallies
Absent students, murdered teachers: Gang violence permeates Honduras’ schools