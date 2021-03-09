March 9, 2021

Usually, we start our headline coverage with national political news. But today’s is about an interesting study done on renters’ leases. Researchers found that landlords are including more “illegal terms” in leases that basically strip renters of any rights. It’s not surprising researchers found it happening mostly with renters of color. In a country where the housing inventory is at historic lows and apartment buildings dot city skylines in multiples, it seems the system is intent, not on creating affordable housing, but entrapping a portion of the population in a cycle of renting and dependence. There’s no desire for the average person to have the ability to create their own personal wealth with home ownership. It’s an ongoing social injustice. In the meantime, good news for Venezuelans from the Biden admin; Why are there a record number of unaccompanied migrant children at the US-MX border?; Finally, the CDC releases what vaccinated people can now do; and The US may be creating a Gender Policy Council but Costa Rica just did one better. Go beyond the headlines…

