March 9, 2023

Democracy’s global decline hits “possible turning point,” report finds
Russia strikes Ukraine with biggest missile barrage in weeks
The Racist and Illegal Things the DOJ Says Louisville Cops Have Done
Trump 2020 lawyer admits misrepresenting stolen election claims
Jaded with education, more Americans are skipping college
Researchers create world’s first energy-saving paint—inspired by butterflies
AI turns people’s thoughts into images with 80% accuracy
New App Lets You Talk Face-to-Face with ‘Photorealistic’ AI Human
Foreign Minister says CAR-T cell cancer therapy coming to Mexico