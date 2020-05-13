May 13, 2020

With the 2020 election on his mind, Trump is so focused on reopening the economy, regardless of the consequences, that he’s missing a rise in prices to a basic necessity that could impact his reelection; Trump admin is still bullying unaccompanied migrant children; Hospitals reporting a continuing disturbing rise of these cases and predict it will get worse; and A new app that shows children (and adults) the value of money. Go beyond the headlines…

Conservationists sue Trump administration over border wall

ICE Is Trying To Deport Unaccompanied Immigrant Kids, Saying They’ve Already Had Their Day In Court

Study shows how Airbnb hosts discriminate against guests with disabilities as sharing economy remains in ADA gray area

US grocery costs jump the most in 46 years, led by rising prices for meat and eggs

As hospitals see more severe child abuse injuries during coronavirus, ‘the worst is yet to come’

Dad, Daughter Create ‘La Loteria’ Bingo to Help Families Stay Healthy amid COVID-19

The north magnetic pole is leaving Canada for Siberia. These ‘blobs’ may be the reason why.

New App Aims To Help Children Learn The Value Of Money

Coronavirus: Morgues and storage rooms are full of bodies. The true death toll in Mexico City is staggering

Venezuelan Piano National Contest Premieres YouTube Channel