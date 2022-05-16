May 16, 2022

As the fight for women’s abortion rights intensifies, an analysis of just who is spreading pro-abortion messaging reveals all; A new report shows who states colluded with when it came to Native American boarding schools; Think schools are finally racially integrated?; A landmark study tracks the lasting effect of having an abortion, or being denied one; And Brazilian pollsters are looking towards one influential group who’ll decide Brazil’s next president. Go beyond the headlines…

Ukraine can win this war, NATO chief says; Finland and Sweden move to join military alliance

Men dominate GOP messaging over abortion

US report details church-state collusion on Native schools

US schools are not racially integrated, despite decades of effort

National Museum of the American Latino Will Open Its First Gallery Dedicated to the Latino Experience

A landmark study tracks the lasting effect of having an abortion — or being denied one

Smart pacifier developed to monitor infant health in the hospital

A platform keeps teachers and parents in sync

How Guadalajara lost and found a huge stone bridge built by women

The black evangelical women who’ll decide who governs Brazil