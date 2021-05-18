May 18, 2021

Now we know who’s behind the rapid increase of GOP-controlled state legislatures’ push to restrict voter access — dark money groups. One such group even boasted aloud of writing the amendments for some states. No doubt, history will try these groups as the first traitors of our Democracy unless more bipartisan efforts are made to combat these dark souls trying to destroy our fragile future. Thankfully, those bipartisan efforts are beginning; The Supreme Court just ruled against police doing one thing that led to too many innocent victims being shot in their own homes; Scientists say Antarctica will experience catastrophic melting if this doesn’t happen; and A newly discovered Mayan site still enjoys little attention. Go beyond the headlines…

Prison group sues to keep immigrant detention center open

Bipartisan pair of U.S. senators call for reauthorization of Voting Rights Act

Supreme Court Restricts Police Authority To Enter A Home Without A Warrant

Mysterious neurological symptoms are appearing in US diplomats and spies around the world

Antarctica is headed for a climate tipping point by 2060, with catastrophic melting if carbon emissions aren’t cut quickly

The 1,000 rivers contributing the most to ocean plastics

What we know about UFOs: How the Pentagon has handled reported sightings, mysterious videos and more

Revive old paintings with your singing head with Reface’s new app feature

A recently discovered Maya site in Campeche’s jungle gets few visitors

‘A new Chile’: political elite rejected in vote for constitutional assembly