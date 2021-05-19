May 19, 2021

The Cherokee Nation has been dethroned as the largest US tribe; Because lethal injection supplies are running low, some states are resurrecting one of the most primitive and barbaric ways to put prisoners to death; Could ancestry tests be the key to more acceptance of racial diversity; and High expectations for what the upcoming UFO report will reveal. Go beyond the headlines…

Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee to become largest US tribe

With Lethal Injections Harder To Come By, Some States Are Turning To Firing Squads

Survey: Employers expect to add new benefits in response to the pandemic

More people say they’re multiracial after taking ancestry tests

Telemundo to broadcast Super Bowl in first for Spanish-language broadcast network

‘Sightings all over the world’: Another former federal official discusses UFOs, upcoming congressional report

Just 20 Companies Produce Over 55% of All Single-Use Plastic Waste in The World

New app aims to be a Green Book for LGBTQ+ people of color

Mexico scores poorly on anti-corruption assessment

Food giants accused of links to illegal Amazon deforestation