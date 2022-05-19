May 19, 2022

If the Supreme Court continues on their extremist conservative course and rules to rescind Roe v. Wade, many analysts point to it as the tipping point to widespread extremist violence. In the meantime, women in El Salvador are telling US lawmakers to look at their country to see what happens when abortions are outlawed; Is it any wonder that the people still dying from Covid live in pro-Trump counties?; Scientists just raised the alarm for the 2022 hurricane season; and New app rewards us for ‘healthy actions’ with discounts on wellness brands. Go beyond the headlines…

Timeline: Week 12 of Russia’s war in Ukraine

US warns abortion ruling could increase extremist violence

Yellen warns of “stagflationary effects” of higher food and gas prices

Pro-Trump counties continue to suffer far higher COVID death tolls

Why The GOP Might Not Turn Off Conservative Latino Voters

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

A contact lens that monitors eye pressure and administers glaucoma drugs when needed

New App Rewards Your ‘Healthy Actions’ with Money Off Wellness Brands

Oaxaca lagoon turns pink; locals blame lack of oxygen in water

Abortion: El Salvador’s jailed women offer US glimpse of post-Roe future