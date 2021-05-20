May 20, 2021

Just when we thought we knew all the sources of the Covid virus; Former Pres. George W. Bush pushes for reform in one policy area that probably irritates many GOP; New study finds workers are waiting for their employers to do this one thing – and it’s not bringing them back into the office; and Scientists are closer to knowing why mosquitoes bite some and leave others alone. Go beyond the headlines…

Biden moves to improve legal services for poor, minorities

George W. Bush pushes immigration reform

One year after George Floyd’s death, two-thirds of workers want their companies to speak out against racism

New study finds COVID symptoms differed between Hispanics 65 and older and other groups

A New, Infectious Coronavirus Is Detected In Malaysia – And It’s Coming From Dogs

What happens in your brain when you imagine the future?

A step closer to figuring out why mosquitoes bite some people and not others

New app aims to teach children about sustainability

Colombia’s anti-government protests swell to historic proportions

Cuba suspends all sport competition due to rise in COVID-19 cases