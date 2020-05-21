May 21, 2020

Is this the calm before the storm? States like Florida and Georgia aren’t experiencing the devastating spikes in coronavirus cases as predicted – yet. Scientists say the US has a limited window to prepare for the next wave that could be far worse; New report reveals the White House’s continuing inhumane attitude towards migrant children and teens; This startling number of Americans don’t have a will; and Online grocery delivery service has a cost-saving twist for users. Go beyond the headlines…
US has three months to prepare for second Covid-19 wave, say scientists
Hundreds of migrant children, teens deported under pandemic border policy: report
Americans favor medical care but not economic aid for undocumented immigrants affected by COVID-19
Community news media, a ‘lifeline’ for Latino families, now under threat by coronavirus
Latino Unemployment Peaks Nationwide
68% of Americans do not have a will
Long-term data show hurricanes are getting stronger
Online grocery delivery service incorporates manufacturer’s coupons
Latin America surpasses U.S. and Europe in new daily coronavirus cases
A selection of Latin American and Caribbean ‘coronavirus songs’