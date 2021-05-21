May 21, 2021

Immigration is an issue that makes no one happy — politicians, advocates or those seeking a new life in the U.S. However, though the Biden admin is considered to be the polar opposite in the way it’s handling the issue, there’s still criticism; The new hate crime law may be long overdue but some see a “big flaw;” Now, people with disabilities can use Apple products in meaningful ways; There’s a new political PAC and it’s ‘out of this world; ‘ and New England ghost hunters tap tech to create new community. Go beyond the headlines…

Biden signed a new hate crimes law — but there’s a big flaw

Latinos want COVID vaccines but can’t take time off

Advocates Say Biden Administration Is Violating Pact On Detaining Migrant Children

The US has a ‘thirst’ for immigrant workers. Why do so many struggle to get legal status?

U.S. land border restrictions extended with Canada, Mexico

Apple introduces SignTime, more accessibility features for people with disabilities

Iceberg Splits From Antarctica, Becoming World’s Largest

Get Ready for the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse Next Week

PAC Launched To Press Feds To Release More Info On UFOs

Maine ghost hunters create new app to unite New England’s paranormal community

Venezuela’s #MeToo movement finds its voice on social media as women share stories of abuse

COVID-Detecting Robot Protecting Schoolchildren in Mexico